Huntsville OPP Charge Bracebridge Resident With Impaired Driving

On May 29, 2025 at 1:34 p.m. officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. were on general patrol on Highway 11 when they observed a vehicle driving erratically. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspicion of alcohol was made.

The driver was required to provide a sample into an Approved Screening Device. The driver registered a fail and was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Samuel Harris, 34 years old of Bracebridge Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 8, 2025.

The accused was issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and his vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!