Nominate Your Pet’s Veterinary Clinic In OSPCA’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest

Say thank you to the veterinary professionals who care for the animals you love by nominating your clinic in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest.

Veterinary professionals go above and beyond every day to keep our pets happy and healthy. Now it’s your turn to celebrate them. Nominate your veterinary clinic by June 8 at vetappreciation.ca and then rally your family and friends to vote between June 9-15 to show their support.

The clinic with the most votes will be awarded a plaque and treated to a complimentary lunch for their staff — a small but meaningful way to show how much we value their dedication and compassion.

“Veterinary professionals play a vital role in the health and well-being of our pets, and we’re excited to celebrate their dedication through this contest,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “It’s our way of recognizing their incredible compassion, expertise, and commitment — and we invite everyone to nominate their pet’s clinic as a heartfelt way to say thanks.”

To learn more, nominate your veterinary clinic, or see nominated clinics in your community, visit vetappreciation.ca