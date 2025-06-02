Motorcycle Rider Fighting For His Life After Collision On Muskoka Road 10

On June 1, 2025 at 1:10 p.m.The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Muskoka Road 10, west of Brunel Road, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Muskoka Road 10 was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Police, Huntsville Fire Department, and Muskoka Paramedics Services arrived on scene, and the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a Trauma centre for what was believed to be life threatening injuries.

The O.P.P. Technical Collision Investigation unit attended the scene to complete their investigation. This is an on-going investigation. There are no updates on the injuries of the motorcycle operator at the time of this release.

Traffic safety remains a top priority of the OPP and a key component of its public safety mandate. All drivers have a role to play in road safety. Being aware of their surroundings and own driving behaviour goes a long way to ensuring we eliminate preventable collisions.