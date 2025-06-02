Lakeland EV Charging Network Set To Double: Transforming EV Travel Across Central Ontario

Drivers, start your engines — or rather, charge your batteries! This summer, planning an electric vehicle (EV) road trip to Muskoka and Parry Sound will be as smooth as a sunset lake cruise. Thanks to the completion of Phase I of Lakeland’s fast, locally-owned EV charging network—and a new partnership with ChargeHub—EV drivers can now hit the road worry-free, knowing reliable public charging is available and easy to plan.

From scenic highways to small-town main streets, Lakeland’s network of 16 fast charging stations with 58 ports is here to keep drivers moving — and there’s more good news — Lakeland EV Charging is set to double in size!

Through the support of Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) to Bracebridge Generation Ltd. and Ontario’s EV ChargeON program, Lakeland is expanding its public network to include 17 new sites across central Ontario, bringing the total to 33 stations by Fall 2026.The expansion will add 50 new chargers, including 26 dual-port DC fast chargers(DCFC) at 180kW (charging 100km in 10 minutes, on average).

“The Government of Canada is ensuring that Canadians have reliable and readily available charging options, wherever they go. We are pleased to invest inbuilding EV charging stations for drivers in Ontario and across Canada as they explore our great country,” said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.
“Increasing access to EV chargers outside large urban centres fills gaps in local charging infrastructure and reduces range anxiety,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation. “Through the EV ChargeON Community Sites Stream Program, our government has approved 270projects to date, including this one by Lakeland EV Charging, demonstrating our commitment to protect Ontario by transforming the province into a global clean energy superpower.”
Along with Lakeland’s app, to make planning even more seamless, Lakeland EV Charging has joined the ChargeHub Passport Hub, Canada’s largest EV charging network. This integration means drivers can now easily locate and access Lakeland EV chargers using the ChargeHub app, which connects users to thousands of charging stations across Canada.

Director of Lakeland EV Charging, Peter Ewald, is thrilled with these latest developments and exclaimed “here we go! Now people can thoroughly enjoy exploring this beautiful part of Ontario we call home in the perfect way… with their EV’s!” He added “now EV drivers can confidently make their summer travel plans to the Muskoka / Parry Sound area, and next year more broadly throughout central Ontario, knowing they can count on fast, reliable, and easy to locate charging. With our head office in Bracebridge, Ontario, our local technicians ensure regular upkeep and are rapidly deployed for service support.”

Whether you’re a local, a cottager, or just passing through, Lakeland EV Charging is ready to power your journey. Download the Lakeland EV Charging App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca to learn more.

