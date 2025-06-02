Lakeland EV Charging Network Set To Double: Transforming EV Travel Across Central Ontario

Drivers, start your engines — or rather, charge your batteries! This summer, planning an electric vehicle (EV) road trip to Muskoka and Parry Sound will be as smooth as a sunset lake cruise. Thanks to the completion of Phase I of Lakeland’s fast, locally-owned EV charging network—and a new partnership with ChargeHub—EV drivers can now hit the road worry-free, knowing reliable public charging is available and easy to plan. From scenic highways to small-town main streets, Lakeland’s network of 16 fast charging stations with 58 ports is here to keep drivers moving — and there’s more good news — Lakeland EV Charging is set to double in size! Through the support of Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) to Bracebridge Generation Ltd. and Ontario’s EV ChargeON program, Lakeland is expanding its public network to include 17 new sites across central Ontario, bringing the total to 33 stations by Fall 2026.The expansion will add 50 new chargers, including 26 dual-port DC fast chargers(DCFC) at 180kW (charging 100km in 10 minutes, on average). “The Government of Canada is ensuring that Canadians have reliable and readily available charging options, wherever they go. We are pleased to invest inbuilding EV charging stations for drivers in Ontario and across Canada as they explore our great country,” said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.