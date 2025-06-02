Lakeland EV Charging Network Set To Double: Transforming EV Travel Across Central Ontario

|Along with Lakeland’s app, to make planning even more seamless, Lakeland EV Charging has joined the ChargeHub Passport Hub, Canada’s largest EV charging network. This integration means drivers can now easily locate and access Lakeland EV chargers using the ChargeHub app, which connects users to thousands of charging stations across Canada.
Director of Lakeland EV Charging, Peter Ewald, is thrilled with these latest developments and exclaimed “here we go! Now people can thoroughly enjoy exploring this beautiful part of Ontario we call home in the perfect way… with their EV’s!” He added “now EV drivers can confidently make their summer travel plans to the Muskoka / Parry Sound area, and next year more broadly throughout central Ontario, knowing they can count on fast, reliable, and easy to locate charging. With our head office in Bracebridge, Ontario, our local technicians ensure regular upkeep and are rapidly deployed for service support.”
Whether you’re a local, a cottager, or just passing through, Lakeland EV Charging is ready to power your journey. Download the Lakeland EV Charging App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca to learn more.