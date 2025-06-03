Trek For Tourette Held In Muskoka

The 17th annual Muskoka Trek for Tourette was held in-person on Sunday in Bracebridge at Kerr Park. In-person Treks were held in 6 communities across Canada this year, and many more people participated in their own neighbourhoods across the country with “Trek Where You Live”.

Muskoka had 21 participants who walked (or trekked) 5km in support of Tourette Canada in Muskoka this year.

This year the Muskoka Trek raised almost $2300 for Tourette Canada. All funds raised from the Trek go towards Tourette Canada’s mission of education, research, and awareness about the disorder. Funds also stay in Muskoka to support the work of the Muskoka TS Resource Unit. Donations can still be made online at www.tourette.ca/trek

We had mixed weather this year – overcast skies, with a little drizzle and temperatures of 10C. The Trek used to take place in March, but during the pandemic it was moved to being a virtual event in May/June, during Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month (May 15 – June 15).

The Trek for Tourette started in 2009 to raise money and awareness for Tourette Canada. Since the first Trek, over $40,000 has been raised through the Muskoka Trek.

Tourette Syndrome is a misunderstood neurophysical disorder, with motor and vocal tics and twitches. There is no cure for TS. As many as 1 in 100 Canadians have Tourette Syndrome, which usually occurs with associated disorders such as ADHD, OCD, Anxiety, Executive Dysfunction, and Tactile Defensiveness.

The Muskoka TS Resource Unit is looking to get back into regular support meetings and activities for families, and currently meets when needed based on communications from our member families. Details can be found on our Facebook Page. Educators, medical professionals, families, and individuals with TS are all welcome to attend.

To find out more information about Tourette Canada or Tourette Syndrome, please visit www.tourette.ca The organizers wish to thank everyone in Muskoka for showing your support and helping to raise awareness about Tourette Syndrome.