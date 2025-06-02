Ramara Trail Extension Opening And Trail Walk Takes Place June 7

The Township of Ramara and the Ramara Trails Committee invite the community to celebrate the official opening of a new trail extension on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 10 a.m., in recognition of International Trails Day.

Funded in part through the Trans Canada Trail, and in partnership with the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, this new extension links Casino Rama to Airport Road on the Ramara Trail, helping to improve access and connectivity within the Township’s growing trail network.

“This new trail connection reflects our continued commitment to active transportation, environmental stewardship, and community wellness,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “I’m excited to see this project come to life and thank the Trans Canada Trail and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation who helped make it possible. I look forward to celebrating this new addition with the community on June 7.”

Event: Ramara Trail Extension Opening and Trail Walk

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Location: Rama Farm entrance off Airport Road (see map)

The celebration will begin with an official opening ceremony and ribbon cutting by Mayor Basil Clarke, followed by a ceremonial opening with a Chippewas of Rama First Nation Elder and drummers. The event will be held at the Rama Farm entrance off Airport Road (see map for location). After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to join the Mayor and members of the Trails Committee for a community walk along a section of the new trail.

The trail expansion was made possible through funding from the Trans Canada Trail, which supports the development of local trails across the country, and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

“This event is not only a celebration of new infrastructure — it’s a celebration of the people and partnerships that make these community assets possible,” said Larry Barton, Chair of the Ramara Trails Committee. “We hope residents will join us to experience the beauty of the trail and show support for active, connected communities.”