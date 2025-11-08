Waypoint And Community Partners Launch StreetReach Simcoe To Strengthen Support For People Experiencing Homelessness

A new chapter in caring has begun with the launch of StreetReach Simcoe County, a collaborative initiative led by Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care to enhance outreach services for individuals experiencing homelessness across the region.

This innovative County of Simcoe program is the result of a co-ordinated collaboration with several trusted local organizations, including The Busby Centre, The Lighthouse, Home Horizon, Youth Haven and S.H.I.F.T. (Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today).

Waypoint is leading the co-ordination and system integration for this regional effort, bringing together these organizations to ensure a more unified and effective response to homelessness in the area.

“Waypoint is proud to partner with these groups to address homelessness across Simcoe County,” said Michael Dunn, Director of Health System Integration. “Our role is to facilitate collaboration and ensure that all partners are working in harmony to deliver services that are truly responsive to the diverse needs of individuals experiencing homelessness. Together, we are strengthening the region’s response to homelessness with compassion, expertise and an unwavering commitment to housing as a human right.”

StreetReach Simcoe County will operate seven days a week, year-round, offering services in the morning, afternoon and evening to respond to the evolving needs of the community. This low-barrier, person-centred program is designed for individuals who may be hesitant to access traditional shelters or warming centres, and may not be connected to other services.

“StreetReach Simcoe represents a meaningful step forward in how we work together across Simcoe County,” said Sara Peddle, Executive Director of The Busby Centre. “This partnership brings a new level of co-ordination and communication between outreach teams and other housing and health partners, allowing us to respond more effectively and consistently to the needs of those experiencing homelessness. By working alongside skilled and trusted community partners, we’re enhancing how outreach is delivered, ensuring people receive timely, purposeful, compassionate support and stronger connections to housing and health resources.”

The program’s goals are to reduce the harmful impacts of sleeping rough, provide consistent relationship-based support and connect individuals to long-term housing solutions.

“Our work is rooted in strong relationships within the community, and this new partnership reflects our shared dedication to providing comprehensive, co-ordinated support to vulnerable youth,” said Steven Pelletier, Executive Director of Home Horizon. “Together with Waypoint and the network of service agencies, we’re building a stronger system of care and creating more meaningful pathways forward for the youth we serve.”

“This new program helps our team come closer to its regional approach in its data-focused 10-point Homelessness Prevention Plan with co-ordinated outreach services in all areas of the county,” said County of Simcoe Warden Basil Clarke. “This approach is part of our targeted response to engage individuals living unhoused to offer access to the supports and services that are required to help them on their housing journey.”

The program will offer county-wide coverage with a focus on specific regions to ensure that outreach efforts reach all corners of the county. The following regions will be supported:

• The Busby Centre will focus on Barrie/Springwater and South Georgian Bay and North Simcoe County (including Collingwood, Stayner, Wasaga Beach and Midland), serving both adults and youth.

• The Lighthouse will offer support in Orillia and surrounding areas for adults and youth.

• Home Horizon will provide youth-focused services in the Georgian Bay area.

• Youth Haven will serve Barrie and area, focusing on youth.

• S.H.I.F.T. will work across South Simcoe County, including Innisfil, Essa, Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury and New Tecumseth, serving both adults and youth.

“Being part of StreetReach Simcoe County helps us do what we do best — support people right here in South Simcoe,” said Jenifer Pergentile, Executive Director of S.H.I.F.T. “This collaboration strengthens local outreach by connecting us with others across the region, ensuring no one falls through the cracks.”

The StreetReach Simcoe County program is rooted in a commitment to housing-focused outreach, aiming to support individuals in finding stability and well-being. The program also emphasizes ongoing engagement, even when individuals may decline services, to ensure that all participants have access to the care and support they need to move forward.

“Through these strong community partnerships, we’re able to deliver impactful, compassionate care,” said Lucy Gowers, Executive Director of Youth Haven. “Enhancing the program and deepening our collective efforts allows us to reach more youth, respond more quickly in times of crisis, and provide consistent, co-ordinated support. Together, we’re not just meeting immediate needs; we’re helping youth build lasting stability, confidence and hope.”

By partnering with these organizations, Waypoint is strengthening the region’s collective response to homelessness, ensuring that individuals have access to the resources they need to create a better future.

“This collaboration brings together multiple agencies across our region, each with a long-standing history of supporting people experiencing homelessness and mental health challenges,” said Dale Rowe, Executive Director of The Lighthouse. “By working together, we’re building a more co-ordinated, compassionate and effective system of care.”