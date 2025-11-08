Orillia FMTU Celebrates Grand Opening At Friden Health And Wellness Centre

The Orillia Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) was established in July 2025 through a partnership of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) and the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine

The Orillia Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) is proud to celebrate the grand opening of its new location at the Friden Health and Wellness Centre, 300 Peter Street, marking a significant milestone in the region’s commitment to training new physicians and enhancing access to primary care.

“This new location is a foundational next step in the evolution of the FMTU,” said Dr. Erika Catford and Dr. Heather Laakso, co-site directors of the FMTU. “We are thrilled to provide an exceptional environment where residents can learn, grow, and deliver high-quality care. Training physicians locally not only strengthens our healthcare system but also helps build lasting relationships between new doctors and the community they serve.”

This past summer, the Orillia FMTU welcomed its inaugural cohort of physician residents, medical school graduates undertaking a two-year residency in family medicine, who have been training primarily out of OSMH until now. The newly renovated space at the Friden Health and Wellness Centre has been purposefully designed to support hands-on clinical training, allowing residents to care for a roster of patients under the supervision and mentorship of experienced local family physicians.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to be part of this exciting new initiative,” said 1st year resident Daniel Marinescu. “We’ve all felt the warm embrace of the hospital and the community and we look forward to continuing our learning as part of this important program.”

Dr. Kim McIntosh, Chief of Staff at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, emphasized the hospital’s longstanding commitment to physician education and the potential impact this program will have on addressing future healthcare needs.

“We’ve always believed that training new doctors in Orillia is an investment in sustainable, community-based care and will contribute to patients continuing to receive the quality and continuity of care they deserve.”

The FMTU is a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing the growing need for family physicians in Ontario. By embedding medical education within the community, the program fosters strong ties between residents and the region, increasing the likelihood that graduates will choose to practice locally after completing their training.

“The opening of the Orillia FMTU provides an exciting opportunity for our learners. Sites like this offer diverse clinical experiences in close-knit communities, helping prepare future family doctors and meet the need for family medicine across Ontario,” says Dr. Stuart Murdoch, Postgraduate Education Program Director at U of T’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Earlier today, a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location of the Orillia FMTU with a large crowd of healthcare and community leaders.

The FMTU will continue to grow in the coming years, with new cohorts of residents joining annually. For more information about the FMTU or to inquire about becoming a patient, please visit the FMTU page on the OSMH website.

Photo Caption: Orillia Family Medicine Unit Celebrates opening of its new location at the Friden Health and Wellness Centre, 300 Peter Street, marking a significant milestone in the region’s commitment to training new physicians and enhancing access to primary care.