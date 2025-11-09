Bracebridge OPP Investigating Multiple Rock Throwing Incidents

The Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in a mischief investigation.

On Saturday November 7, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a mischief that occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Highway 118 East near Kirst Road, after a rock struck the victims windshield while they were driving, causing damage. Police believe the rock was purposely thrown from a nearby rock cut into traffic.

On November 8, 2025, at 1:45 p.m., Bracebridge officers responded to a second concern of a similar nature in the same area after a second victim’s windshield and the hood of their vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, neither victim sustained injuries.

This behaviour is extremely dangerous with potentially fatal consequences. Police are asking for information from anyone who may reside near or have been travelling through the area of Highway 118 East near Kirst Road. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.