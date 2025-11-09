OPP Find Impaired Driver At A Ride Check In Sundridge

A RIDE program in Sundridge resulted in impaired and prohibited driving charges for a Scarborough resident.

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Main Street when they stopped a driver and observed signs of alcohol consumption. Further investigation revealed the driver was criminally prohibited from operating a motor vehicle. The individual was arrested and transported to the Burk’s Falls OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Raymond Driffield, 38 years-of-age from Scarborough, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on January 8, 2026. Additionally, they received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.