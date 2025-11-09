Fall Cottage Life Show Returns With All-Seasons Inspiration And Off-Season Specials

Nov 14–16 | International Centre, Mississauga



Shop Canadian-made brands and attend live talks with Andrea Buckett, Natalie Preddie, Sarah Gunn, and more

Cottage season never ends at the 21st annual Fall Cottage Life Show, Canada’s largest cottage and outdoor living event. From November 14–16, more than 200 top brands and experts come together for three days packed with inspiration, insider advice, and exclusive off-season specials on water toys, cottage gear, and more. Visitors can discover the latest in cottage building, renovation, and décor, find new recipes, shop Canadian-made products crafted by local artisans, and connect with trusted voices in the cottage community. The Fall Cottage Life Show runs alongside the Seasons Christmas Show at the International Centre in Mississauga. One ticket provides access to both shows. Tickets are on sale now at cottagelife.com/shows.

The Cottage Life Main Stage returns with a lineup of seasoned professionals offering fresh perspectives. Hear from Cottage Life magazine Editor-in-chief Michelle Kelly and senior editor Alysha Vandertogt, alongside chef and bestselling author Andrea Buckett, travel journalist and TV host Natalie Preddie, designer and lifestyle expert Sarah Gunn, cottage succession lawyer Peter Lillico, and more. Sessions cover everything a cottager needs to know: from outsmarting invasive species and passing the cottage to the next generation, to delicious cottage recipes, design hacks, and winter ice fishing tips. With expert insight and actionable takeaways, the Main Stage is the go-to stop for anyone seeking inspiration and guidance.

On the show floor, visitors can meet the hardworking sled dogs of North Ridge Ranch in person at the Great Outdoors booth, then hop on a virtual dog sled ride. In the Trading Post aisles, shoppers will find exclusively Canadian exhibitors offering everything from art and ironwork to cozy textiles, décor, and gourmet treats. Ontario Wood will be among the exhibitors, showcasing one-of-a-kind decorative pieces and custom furniture accents made from Ontario-native wood. At the Cottage Life Booth, visitors can connect with the Cottage Life editorial team, share their stories and feedback, and shop exclusive Cottage Life merchandise. Following her Saturday Main Stage appearance, Andrea Buckett will be in the booth to meet fans and sign copies of her bestselling cookbook, The Essential Cottage Cookbook.

With the Seasons Christmas Show happening under the same roof as the Fall Cottage Life Show, visitors can get into the holiday spirit by taking a break from shopping to sip festive drinks in the Polar Bar while watching live ice sculpting. The event will be raising funds for Make-A-Wish® Canada to bring the magic of giving to life through a forest of Wishing Trees from Drysdale’s Tree Farm, located in the Polar Bar and The North Pole areas of the showfloor. Together, the shows will grant wishes for a handful of visitors, while donations collected at the trees will help make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

Celebrating the best of Canadian cottage culture, craftsmanship, and community, the Fall Cottage Life Show offers an immersive experience that bridges seasons and inspires cottagers in every corner of Ontario.