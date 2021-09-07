Watch For School Buses And Kids: OPP

Staff Sergeant Jeremy McDonald, Detachment Commander for the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), wants to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe 2021 – 2022 school year.

Motorists should be extra attentive and prepared to stop for school buses from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Additionally, please watch for school students walking to and from schools and bus stops. Always give pedestrians the right of way.

Drivers are reminded that failing to stop when meeting or overtaking a school bus is dangerous and could have dire consequences.

When driving on a road without a median:

drivers travelling in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing and stop arm out

when you approach the bus from the front, stop at a safe distance to let children get on or off the bus and cross the road

when following a school bus, stop 20 meters behind the bus

don’t move forward until the red lights have stopped flashing or the bus begins to move

Drivers and vehicle owners will be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus. Fines range from $490 to $2000 plus six demerit points for a first offence and from $1000 to $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months for each subsequent offence.