Significant Rainfall Is Expected Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by Wednesday morning. Higher rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are also possible and Rainfall Warnings may be required.

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

This rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday.