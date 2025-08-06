Wanted Man In Bracebridge Deceased, Two Individuals Identified

The individual wanted in connection with the ongoing death and arson investigation in Bracebridge has been confirmed deceased.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, around 8:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP responded to a report of gunfire at a Beatrice Townline Road home in Bracebridge. Officers located a deceased male and the residence engulfed in flames. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Paul Gray (Father) of Bracebridge. A gunshot wound was determined to be the cause of death.

With support from specialized OPP units, a suspect search was initiated. Police issued a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted by approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Following further investigation, two additional individuals were located deceased in the residence. A postmortem examination was conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS). One of the individuals was confirmed as Mitchell Gray, 29 years old of Bracebridge, who was wanted for murder. The cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation. The identity of the second deceased individual was confirmed as 59-year-old Anita Gray (Mother) of Bracebridge. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

The OPP would like to thank the public and media for their patience and cooperation throughout this investigation. We appreciate your continued interest and support as we work to provide updates accurately and responsibly.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the OFPS and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is urged to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.