Muskoka Lakes Association Says No To Proposed Cliff Bay Development

The Muskoka Lakes Association (MLA) urges Gravenhurst Council and the Ontario government not to approve the massive development as proposed by Cliff Bay Muskoka Corp., part of the KS Group of Companies, in Cliff Bay, Lake Muskoka.

The plans include thirty-three villas and two restaurants in the lake, up to ten six-storey buildings, three hotels, almost 1,400 units and 80 boat slips as well as minimal proposed setbacks, public parkland or protection for existing trees.

This will endanger water quality, the environment and fundamentally alter the character of the South Muskoka area, says MLA president Ken Pearce.

“Visitors come to Muskoka to experience the beauty, clean air and waters and quiet. This proposal will destroy the ‘view from the canoe’ and enjoyment of the lake,” says Pearce. “The Province should require resort development that is in keeping with the character of Muskoka. We support responsible development, not overdevelopment.”

The MLA also seeks guarantees that the promised permanent, full-time local jobs are created by tying the job-creating elements (hotels and restaurants) to the development’s phases.

In letters to provincial and municipal leaders, the MLA has expressed strong opposition to the developer’s proposed draft Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO), which also has the effect of bypassing local planning rules.

“The development should be scaled back to conform more closely to the Town of Gravenhurst’s Official Plan policies for Urban Resorts and the Town’s Comprehensive Zoning By-law, as well as the District of Muskoka’s Resorts Policies,” says Pearce.

The MLA says concerned citizens can make their views known by sending a letter to leaders and signing the petition at change.org. More details on the proposed development are available at MLA.on.ca and SavetheBay.ca. The developer’s proposal can be found at Cliff Bay.