Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Fall 2025 Youth Studio Programs

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce its Fall 2025 lineup of Studio Programs for Youth, featuring a dynamic range of classes and PA Day Camps that foster creativity, connection, and confidence.

Member registration opens August 5, with general registration beginning August 7 at 10AM. Full program details and registration are available at www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

As a not-for-profit organization with deep roots in Muskoka’s arts community, HfA provides unique opportunities for young people to learn directly from professional artists and educators. “Our programs are designed not only to teach, but to inspire,” says Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education, and Outreach. “When you sign your child up with HfA, you can be sure the experience will leave a lasting impression.”

This fall, HfA is proud to offer programs for all age groups:

Early Childhood Programs

Nurturing creativity and connection for little ones and caregivers.

Baby Song & Bounce (0–17 months)

Saturdays | 9:00–9:45 AM | Sept 27–Nov 22 | $120

A relaxed, friendly music class for babies and caregivers to bond and socialize.

Disco Ducks (18 months–4 years)

Saturdays | 10:00–10:45 AM | Sept 27–Nov 22 | $120

A lively, disco-themed class featuring dance, instrument play, rhythm games, and sing-alongs.Sibling discounts available.

Drama Programs

For young performers to build confidence and express themselves through theatre.

Theatre Kids (Ages 4–6)

Saturdays | 11:00–11:45 AM | Sept 27–Nov 22 | $120

Drama games, costume play, and creative storytelling to inspire imagination and collaboration.

Drama Tweens (Ages 7–12)

Tuesdays | 4:00–6:00 PM | Sept 30–Nov 18 | $144

Improv, character development, mask work, and comedy led by professional mentors—culminating in a short, original performance.