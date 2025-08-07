Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Fall 2025 Youth Studio Programs

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce its Fall 2025 lineup of Studio Programs for Youth, featuring a dynamic range of classes and PA Day Camps that foster creativity, connection, and confidence.
Member registration opens August 5, with general registration beginning August 7 at 10AM. Full program details and registration are available at www.huntsvillefestival.ca.
As a not-for-profit organization with deep roots in Muskoka’s arts community, HfA provides unique opportunities for young people to learn directly from professional artists and educators. “Our programs are designed not only to teach, but to inspire,” says Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education, and Outreach. “When you sign your child up with HfA, you can be sure the experience will leave a lasting impression.”
This fall, HfA is proud to offer programs for all age groups:
Early Childhood Programs
Nurturing creativity and connection for little ones and caregivers.
Baby Song & Bounce (0–17 months)
Saturdays | 9:00–9:45 AM | Sept 27–Nov 22 | $120
A relaxed, friendly music class for babies and caregivers to bond and socialize.
Disco Ducks (18 months–4 years)
Saturdays | 10:00–10:45 AM | Sept 27–Nov 22 | $120
A lively, disco-themed class featuring dance, instrument play, rhythm games, and sing-alongs.Sibling discounts available.
Drama Programs
For young performers to build confidence and express themselves through theatre.
Theatre Kids (Ages 4–6)
Saturdays | 11:00–11:45 AM | Sept 27–Nov 22 | $120
Drama games, costume play, and creative storytelling to inspire imagination and collaboration.
Drama Tweens (Ages 7–12)
Tuesdays | 4:00–6:00 PM | Sept 30–Nov 18 | $144
Improv, character development, mask work, and comedy led by professional mentors—culminating in a short, original performance.
Visual Art & Storytelling
The Travelling Dot – After School Art (Ages 7–12)
Wednesdays | 4:00–5:30 PM | Oct 15–Dec 3 | $176 (includes supplies)
Inspired by Paul Klee’s quote “A line is a dot that went for a walk,” this creative arts program uses
visual art, storytelling, and performance to promote self-expression and well-being. Activities include line drawing, texture design, mask-making, pop-up storybooks, and a final presentation for families.
PA Day Camps
Perfect for young creatives looking for a full day of fun and exploration.
Zombie Dance & Paint – PA Day Camp (Ages 6–12)
Friday, Oct 24 | 8:30 AM–4:30 PM | $45
A Halloween-themed day of spooky dancing and painting with Jillian Peever (The Space Upstairs) and Sam Sullivan (Red Pine Art Supply).
Crankie Podcast – PA Day Camp (Ages 7–12)
Friday, Nov 21 | 8:30 AM–4:30 PM | $45
A hands-on day of audio storytelling and art-making that ends with a scrolling “crankie” picture show!
*Early Drop off/After Care program available
Teen Performing Arts Nights (TPAN) (Ages 12–18)
October to June – Second Tuesday of every month
A monthly series led by Alberta Robinet and Sarah Vanesse, TPAN offers teens a safe and fun space to explore their artistic passions—whether music, acting, visual art, or spoken word.