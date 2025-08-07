Back To School: Make Sure Your Child’s Immunizations Are Up To Date

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reminding parents to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date. Staying current with routine immunizations is one of the best ways to protect children’s health and ensure a smooth return to school, sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities. This back-to-school season, arm them with more than school supplies, add vaccines to the list.

In May, letters were mailed home to high school students born in 2008 and 2009 (entering Grades 11 and 12) whose immunization records on file at the health unit are not up to date. High school students who are still not up to date will be mailed suspension orders later this month. These school suspensions will be effective Sept. 23.

Students born in 2016 and 2017 (entering Grades 2 and 3) with missing immunizations were sent home with reminder letters from school at the end of the last school year. These students’ records will continue to be reviewed this coming school year, with suspensions to be enforced in February. Parents are encouraged to act now to ensure their children’s immunization records are up-to date before school starts this fall.

“End of summer is the perfect time to check in with your child’s health care provider,” says Dr. Colin Lee, Associate Medical Officer of Health with SMDHU. “It’s a chance to make sure they’re up to date on vaccines before the school year gets busy. Getting caught up now means one less thing to worry about in September and a safer, healthier return to school.”

Parents can check their child’s immunization record online at smdhu.org. Keep in mind that vaccines provided by health care professionals outside the health unit may not be automatically reported. To ensure your child’s record is accurate and complete, be sure to submit any missing information online or by calling the health unit at 705-721-7520 ext. 8827.

Families without a health care provider can book immunization appointments at one of the health unit’s offices in Barrie, Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland or Orillia.

“Routine immunizations do more than protect your child, they help keep entire classrooms and communities healthy,” says Dr. Lee. “Making sure your child is up to date gives you peace of mind and helps prevent the spread of avoidable diseases, like measles, mumps and whooping cough.

To help manage your family’s immunization records, consider using CANImmunize, a free mobile app that serves as a digital version of the traditional yellow immunization card. It helps keep everything organized and even allows you to share records directly with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

For more information about routine immunizations or to book an appointment at a health unit clinic, visit smdhu.org/vaccines or contact the immunization team at 705-721-7520, ext. 8827 (toll-free 1-877-721-7520).