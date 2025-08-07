Pick Up Truck Stolen In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a motor vehicle sometime between August 1, 2025 and August 4, 2025

from a driveway on Silver Street in the Town of Huntsville.

The vehicle stolen is a black 2018 Ford F150 pick up truck, bearing Ontario License plate# BL36717.

Auto Theft Prevention Tips: To help reduce the risk of vehicle theft, the OPP encourages vehicle owners to take the following precautions:

Lock your vehicle: Always lock your vehicle when leaving it unattended, even for short periods. Use anti-theft devices: Consider installing an alarm, steering wheel lock (such as The Club), or a GPS tracking system to deter thieves. Use a Faraday case: To protect against electronic theft, store your key fob in a Faraday case to block signals from being intercepted by thieves using relay devices. Park in well-lit areas: When possible, park your vehicle in well-lit, busy areas or in a garage. Do not leave valuables in your vehicle: Remove any valuables or electronics from plain sight to reduce the temptation for theft. Secure your keys: Never leave keys in the vehicle or near the vehicle.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing, and the OPP appreciates any assistance the public can provide to help resolve this case. Please contact The Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00