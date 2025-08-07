Fatal Collision On Highway 400 In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles, where one person has died.

On August 6, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP along with Parry Sound EMS and Seguin Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 400 near Healey Lake Road in Seguin Township. One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and Reconstructionist.