Parking And Pet Disputes Lead To Compliance Order And Cost Award Against Condo Unit Owner

A three-unit Muskoka condo corporation recently brought a case to the Condominium Authority Tribunal after ongoing disputes with a unit owner. The condo claimed improper use of parking spaces and issues with the presence of a dog on the property.

The Tribunal found that the two occupants frequently used multiple vehicles and allowed visitors to park in spaces assigned to other units, contrary to the condominium’s governing documents. Despite clear rules allocating only one parking space per unit, the occupants repeatedly violated the policy, leading to altercations and parking conflicts. The Tribunal also reviewed evidence that the occupants had a large dog on the property on weekends. While there was evidence that having the dog on the property was important to the unit owner when they purchased, the Tribunal could not find the pet was needed for emotional support or as an accommodation, and the condo had a strict no-pets rule.

As a result, the Tribunal ordered the occupants to comply with parking restrictions and to permanently remove the dog from the property within ten days. The unit owner was also ordered to pay $6,500 in legal costs and $200 for the condo’s filing fees.

