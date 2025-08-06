Huntsville OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour. In addition to the two impaired drivers during the long weekend, two more impaired drivers were taken of the roadway thanks to concerned citizens reporting the driving behaviour.

On July 30, 2025 at 11:07 p.m. police were dispatched to a report of erratic driving of a vehicle westbound disturbance on Highway 60 in the Town of Huntsville. Police located the vehicle and observed the same erratic driving. The driver was arrested for impaired driving:

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Shamus Noone, 40 years old of South River Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

·

The accused was released with an August 2025 court date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

On July 30, 2025 at 12:48p.m., Huntsville O.P.P. officers were dispatched to a local day camp program on Silverwood Dr in the Town of Huntsville. The report was of a female picking up a child but staff believed the female to be under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Amanda SEYMORE, 45 years old of Huntsville Ontario, with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released with a September 2025ccourt date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

These event could have easily been avoided had the drivers planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!