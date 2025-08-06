Fatal Collision On Muskoka Road 169 Near Narrows Road

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst on August 5, 2025.

On August 5, 2025 at 6:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka EMS and Gravenhurst Fire Department, responded to 9-1-1 calls from members of the public about a two vehicle collision that occurred on Muskoka Road 169 near Narrows Road in Gravenhurst. Officers attended and due to the position of the vehicles and nature of the injuries, closed Muskoka Road 169 to traffic in that area.

The driver of one of the involved vehicles, a 50-year-old Gravenhurst man, was transported to hospital, however life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he succumbed to his injuries. The second vehicle had two occupants; the driver was taken to hospital, where he was further transported by air to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries. The second occupant, a 61-year-old Muskoka Lakes Township man, was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information of any kind, including dash camera footage, to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.