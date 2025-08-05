New Billboards Spotlight Made-In-Muskoka Healthcare

A new chapter in local healthcare is being written boldly and visibly. Installed this week, new billboards at each of our hospital sites proudly showcase the Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare brand and the regional health system of the future.

This capital redevelopment campaign is designed to raise awareness about the future of healthcare in Muskoka, emphasizing a vision for modern, accessible, and sustainable hospital care. From upgraded facilities to long-term planning rooted in local needs, Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare reflects the region’s shared commitment to building a more interconnected system that serves everyone, close to home.

To learn more about the regional health system of the future, visit madeinmuskokahealthcare.ca.