Huntsville OPP Charge Two People With Impaired Over The Long Weekend

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) were active during the long weekend looking for impaired drivers. Two drivers were taken of the roadway as a result of their efforts.

On August 2, 2025 at 10:32 p.m. police were dispatched to a disturbance on Woods Street in Port Sydney Ontario. When police attended the scene to deal with the incident they determined one of the persons involved had operated a vehicle while impaired.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Wesley Gibbs, 36 years old of Port Sydney Ontario with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Take motor vehicle without consent

· Assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm

· Utter threat to cause harm to an animal

The accused was held for a bail hearing is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension.

On August 2, 2025at 6:30p.m. police were Huntsville O.P.P. officers were conducting traffic control around a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 60 at Highway 35 when they observed a vehicle passing 3 vehicles on the right shoulder. The driver was stopped as it approached the collision scene. The driver was determined to be under the influence of a substance.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Devin Ruscitti, 23 years old of Brooklin Ontario with:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

These event could have easily been avoided had the drivers planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!