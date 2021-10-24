Walmart Canada Unveils Top Toys Of 2021

Photo by Joselyne Effa (CNW Group/Walmart Canada)

Canada’s #1 Toy Shop1 offers ultimate toy assortment and convenience this holiday season

The countdown is on. With 64 days left to shop for the holidays, Walmart Canada is kicking off the season with its list of the Top Toys of 2021.

There are options for every age group and price range, including exclusive collections, both in-store and online. Customers can shop top brands like L.O.L SurpriseLEGONintendo and Marvel alongside STEAM-focused toysfamily gamescollectibles and a wide assortment of must-have toys at everyday low prices.

Walmart delivers convenient one-stop shopping experience

As Canadians’ #1 choice to save on holiday shopping2, customers can stay on budget while finding everything on their list with ease at Walmart. Shop in-store or online at walmart.ca and get fast, free shipping on orders over $35*. Customers can now also add toys to their Walmart pickup order, getting everything they need from groceries to games with free 4-hour pickup** at store, making it more convenient than ever to wrap up their holiday shopping.

“Walmart Canada wants to bring families together this holiday season through the magic of gift giving,” said Marc Ruffolo, Walmart Canada’s Chief Toy Officer, “By offering the top toys at our everyday low prices, we want to ensure every child’s wish on their list comes true. Our goal is to help Canadians save money during the holiday season and all year round.”

Top Toys of 2021 include:

Must-Have Toys exclusive to Walmart include:

Must-Have Toys under $20 include:

Must-Have Toys under $30 include:

Must-Have Toys under $40 include:

Must-Have Toys under $50 include:

Must-Have Retro Toys include:

Spark a Miracle campaign returns to spread holiday joy

The third annual Spark a Miracle campaign will launch in November to support Canadian children’s hospitals. For every Walmart Bear purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2021, Walmart Canada will donate $2 to Children’s Miracle Network®, up to a maximum of $200,000. Customers are also invited to give back throughout the season by donating at checkout or online at Walmart.ca.

