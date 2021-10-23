The Beer Store And Goodwill Industries Announces Partnership To Recycle Used Uniforms

The Beer Store and Goodwill Industries are pleased to announce their partnership during Waste Reduction Week, promoting collective efforts to protect our shared environment through waste reduction. Used uniforms from The Beer Store’s retail and logistics employees will be donated and recycled through Goodwill to ensure materials are not sent to landfills or incinerated. This partnership will first pilot in London, Ontario and surrounding area where collected materials will be upcycled and remanufactured into signature products for The Beer Store or sent to recycling and shredded for industrial use.

Goodwill Industries, Ontario Great Lakes is a foremost steward of used and end of life consumer goods maximizing social, economic and environmental benefit along the supply chain. Responsible diversion of goods within a circular economy is critical and becoming more acute given the changing dynamic of climate and the environment,” said Hasan Habash, Vice President, Innovation & Enterprise Optimization, Goodwill Industries, Ontario Great Lakes.

“A circular economy or an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of natural resources is essential to sustainability. Goodwill is excited to partner with The Beer Store on this innovative initiative as we strive to be the partner of choice providing industry with recycling solutions and remanufactured goods using post-consumer textiles,” said Habash.

“Environmental Leadership is one of the Beer Store’s core values and minimizing waste has been a long-standing objective for the business since inception in 1927. Every day, Ontarians are becoming increasingly aware of the pressures placed on the environment and are more conscious of how waste is managed,” said Ted Moroz, President, The Beer Store/Brewers Distributor Ltd.

“This partnership allows us to explore other materials beyond containers and packaging that can also be part of a circular economy. The Beer Store is pleased to partner with Goodwill on this environmental initiative and support our shared goals,” said Moroz.

The Beer Store is proud of its environmental stewardship efforts and achievements to date, with operational activities reviewed regularly to identify areas where The Beer Store can accomplish more.

Environmental leadership is a core value of the business, and this new partnership is an extension of our ongoing commitment to the environment.

Everyone at the Beer Store is proud of our award-winning returns program.

In 2007, The Beer Store partnered with the Ontario Deposit Return Program (ODRP), which enabled us to collect any alcohol vessel purchased in Ontario

In 2018, all recovered wine and spirit containers stacked end to end since the start of the ODRP would reach all the way to the moon and back

In 2019, the 4 billionth ODRP return was made

In 2020, over 1.76 billion alcohol containers were collected from Ontario consumers

SOURCE The Beer Store