Volunteer Firefighter Applications Open For Huntsville And Lake Of Bays

“Joining our team as a volunteer firefighter is a true act of service to your community,” shares Paul Calleja, Deputy Fire Chief at the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “Whether you’ve been here for years or are new to the area, it is a great way to forge new relationships and deepen your connection to your neighbours.”

Why join?

Becoming a volunteer firefighter is deeply rewarding and there are perks to serving your community including:

a strong team and family-oriented environment,

a sense of accomplishment and giving back to the community,

professional development through Provincial Fire Fighter Certification,

advancement opportunities including rank advancement, apparatus driver, and instructor,

an hourly wage and compensation for all training, meetings, activities and responding to emergencies,

and the Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit.

Want to learn more? Visit the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department at the information session on November 10, 2025 and meet with members of the department. Attendees will have the chance to deepen their understanding of what it means to be a volunteer firefighter through a presentation and meaningful conversations with members of the service. The event will also provide more information on the application process and training requirements, as well as provide the opportunity to ask questions.

While the application for Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department volunteer firefighters is open year-round, the department actively recruits and reviews applications once a year.