Check Out This Halloween Party On Friday In Bracebridge

From Alexis Victor

🎃 **Join Us for a Spooktacular Halloween Costume Party!**

🎃 Calling all families in Muskoka! We’re excited to invite you and your little ones to a fun-filled Halloween celebration at **Granite Springs Clubhouse**!

🕛 **When:** October 31, 12 PM – 3 PM

📍 **Where:** 393 Manitoba St, Bracebridge, ON **Parking available & stroller accessible!**

This is the perfect opportunity for children who may not have the chance to go trick-or-treating. Bring your little ghouls and goblins for a day of: – **Photo Booth Fun** 📸 – **Paper Pumpkin Making** 🎃 – **Candy Galore** 🍬 – **Costume Prizes** 👻 **All parents and children are welcome!** Let’s make this Halloween a memorable one together! Feel free to share this invite with your friends and neighbors. We can’t wait to see all the creative costumes! **See you there!** 🕷️