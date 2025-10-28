Driver Charged With Stunt Driving On Hwy. 11 in Oro-Medonte While On His Way To Driving Test

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a G2 driver, Ugur Sasmaz, aged 38 from North York, with stunt driving following a traffic stop on Highway 11, in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The driver was on their way to complete their G licence driver test.

Just after 8:44 am on Monday, October 27, 2025, an officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11, observed a vehicle travelling northbound at an extremely high rate of speed. The vehicle’s speed as recorded at 155 km/h in a posted 90 km/h.

A 38 year-old male from North York was charged with Stunt Driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and driver’s licence suspended for 30 days..

The driver is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 7, 2026.

The OPP reminds all motorists that excessive speed and aggressive driving behaviour poses serious risks to everyone on the road. Officers will continue proactive enforcement efforts to promote safe driving across the region.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).