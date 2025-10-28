Collision Leads To Impaired Charges In Midland

A driver is facing impaired driving charges following a fender-bender at a roundabout in Midland this afternoon.

On October 27, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision at the traffic circle on Simcoe Road 93 in the Town of Midland. While speaking with a driver who had rear-ended another vehicle, the investigating officer observed signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver provided a roadside breath sample, which registered a “Fail.” As a result, the individual was placed under arrest and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Following the investigation, Vanessa Linde, 47, of Midland, has been charged under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act with the following offences:

Impaired Operation

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

G2 Driver – Blood Alcohol Above Zero

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 13, 2025. Upon being charged with impaired driving, the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound decisions.