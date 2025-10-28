Excitement In The Air As Huntsville Gears Up To Host 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games

Huntsville, Ontario is no stranger to winter “at it’s best” so it’s no wonder it was selected to host the prestigious 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games! From February 3-5, 2026, more than 1,000 participants aged 55 and older from across Ontario will converge on the town to compete in 14 different events at 14 venues throughout Huntsville and the surrounding region.

A kick-off event on October 27, 2025, at the Canada Summit Centre marked the beginning of the community’s countdown to the Games. The event brought together municipal and provincial officials, organizers, community partners and members of the public for speeches, photos, and interviews.

Background:

Huntsville was thrilled to be successful in the competitive bid process to host the Games. The Ontario 55+ Games are held every year, alternating between summer and winter, and exemplify a strong partnership between the Province of Ontario through the Ministry of Sport and the Ontario Senior Games Association (OSGA). The total funding provided by the Ministry of Sport for these Games is $325,000.

The Ontario 55+ Games were last held in Huntsville in 2019 and hosted by the Town of Huntsville. In 2026 the “bid baton” was picked up by the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA), a separate non-profit entity which administers the tax collected on all short-term rentals. HMATA exists with one sole mandate: to support year-round tourism. When the opportunity arose to bid on the Ontario 55+ Winter Games again, Executive Director Kelly Haywood recognized the economic impact it would bring to the town.

The community checked all the boxes, featuring competitive sports venues, a wide variety of accommodation, superb hospitality, and a solid volunteer base. The Games require over 300 people to volunteer their time and efforts, and Huntsville is known for their spirit of volunteerism.

The 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games are guided by a dedicated Games Organizing Committee (GOC) Comprised of passionate community leaders and volunteers, while working closely with Ministry staff. The GOC plays a key role in shaping the Games and creating a welcoming experience for participants and spectators from across Ontario.

Event Schedule:

Tuesday, February 3, 2026: Accreditation pickup for athletes followed by a Celebrity Skate Show to kick off the Opening Ceremony featuring 4 time World Champion, Kurt Browning.

Wednesday, February 4, 2026: Day 1 of competition and Middle Night social event featuring local restaurants and entertainment.

Thursday, February 5: Day 2 of competition and medal ceremonies conclude the event.

Participation Details:

To participate in the Games, athletes must be 55+ and be an active member of the OSGA. Many sports require athletes to qualify in their own region, and when they win District “GOLD” they earn the right to compete provincially here in Huntsville.

Qualifying sports include Men’s Hockey, Women’s Hockey, Curling, Volleyball, Badminton and Table Tennis.

Other sports include Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Stick Curling, Contract Bridge, Duplicate Bridge, and Prediction Skating.

Demonstration sports include Snowshoeing, Fat Biking and Figure Skating.

Volunteer Opportunities: The success of the 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games relies heavily on the dedication of volunteers. Over 300 volunteers are expected to contribute to various aspects of the event, from coordination and participant services to transportation and logistics. Residents interested in volunteering can find more information and sign up at www.huntsville2026.ca