Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Hamper Program Returns – Help Them Fill Hampers For Families In Need

With the holidays quickly approaching, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and

District is announcing the return of their Holiday Hamper program.

“Each year, we have the privilege of connecting our community’s generosity with local families in need, helping make their holidays brighter with the gift of food, essentials, and holiday cheer.” Says the BBBSOD team.

As a donor you’ll receive a personalized list for your selected family based on your budget,

including their needs and wishes such as coats, shoes, toys, books, and holiday food items like turkey and fresh produce.

“By offering programs such as Holiday Hampers we can help our families create traditions,

reduce financial pressures, and build a stronger sense of community during the holiday season” says the agencies Marketing Assistant.

If you are interested in sponsoring a holiday hamper or providing a monetary donation to the program, fill in the form on our website, https://orillia.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/holiday

hampers/, or email Emily van Kessel, emily.vankessel@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca by November 21st.