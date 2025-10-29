A New Way To “Engage With TLDSB”

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is pleased to share the launch of a new digital engagement platform, Engage with TLDSB!

This communication aims to strengthen relationships and build engagement with parents/guardians, students, staff, and community partners on a variety of Board projects, initiatives, and consultations.

“This new platform has has many unique and engaging features that will not only assist the Board in seeking input on projects, but be used as a collaboration tool to engage our audiences and work together to achieve our Board’s mission of being better together in a safe and caring learning community,” explained TLDSB director of education, Wes Hahn. “We look forward to utilizing this tool in a number of upcoming projects, such as boundary or program reviews and our School Climate Survey.”

Currently, visitors to the platform will see two open engagement opportunities:

The Fall 2025 Parent/Guardian Survey, which is an anonymous three-question survey for TLDSB parents/guardians. The results of this survey will help guide the decisions and direction of the Board, and help TLDSB better understand the needs of the students and their families. All parents/guardians are encouraged to complete the survey before it closes on Thursday, November 6. The Board is also seeking public consultation from the community on a variety of policies that are currently in review and due by Tuesday, November 4. As new policies are up for renewal, they will be added to this platform.

TLDSB encourages everyone to explore the platform and ‘Engage with TLDSB’!