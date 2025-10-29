Suspect Located After Break And Enter To A Business In Haliburton

UPDATE #1: Suspect has been located and arrested earlier today by the Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police. Suspect will remain in custody and will be held for bail. Investigation is currently ongoing.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person involved in a break and enter in Haliburton.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at approximately 12:58 a.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an alarm call at a local cannabis store on Highland Street in Haliburton. Upon arrival officers discovered a broken window along with other evidence leading to a break and enter.

The investigation revealed that sometime overnight, one unidentified individual forcibly entered a property and stole a quantity of cash and cannabis products from the business.

Police are actively conducting an ongoing investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. When calling OPP please refer to the case file number E251462863.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.