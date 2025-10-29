Garthside Powers Up Georgian Bay General Hospital With $25K Partnership

Small-town service meets big-hearted giving: Craig Stewart of Garthside Ltd. and his wife, Eve, have partnered with the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation as a Business Cares Strategic Partner, pledging $25,000 over five years to support excellent local health care for all.

“We’ve all needed GBGH at some point, or we will, which is why it’s so important to us that we support our local hospital whenever we can,” says Craig. “After attending our first Breakfast of Champions event back in 2013, we were struck by how much of the hospital’s funding relies on community donations. From that moment on, we knew we had to help.”

For over 45 years, Garthside Ltd. has been a trusted provider of heating, cooling, and energy-efficient solutions for families and businesses throughout Penetanguishene, Midland, and surrounding areas. Since taking ownership 20 years ago, Craig has continued the company’s tradition of small-town service while introducing a full line of Energy Star products and high-quality HVAC equipment.

As a Business Cares Strategic Partner, Garthside joins the We See You campaign, a bold, $20-million initiative to strengthen health care at GBGH through investments in vital equipment, technology, and acute mental health services. The campaign is rooted in the belief that every person deserves to be seen and cared for.

“We are deeply thankful to Craig and Eve for their heartfelt commitment to GBGH,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Their pledge is more than financial support, it’s a reflection of their enduring care for this community and belief in the power of local health care. As supporters through our Cornerstone Partners program over the past few years, Craig and Eve, and Garthside Ltd., continue to exemplify the kind of partnership that helps ensure GBGH can see and serve every person who walks through our doors.”

With Garthside Ltd. as a new Strategic Partner, the We See You campaign continues to gain powerful momentum. Each new business that steps forward strengthens our collective impact, helping GBGH invest in the tools, technology, and care our community deserves.

To learn more about the We See You campaign, visit: http://weseeyougbgh.ca/ or to learn more about Business Cares, visit: https://gbghf.ca/get-involved/business-cares/