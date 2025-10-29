OPP Investigating Stolen Vehicle That Was Recovered In Haliburton

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a stolen motor vehicle that was recovered in Haliburton.

On October 28, 2025, Haliburton Highlands OPP officers were conduction follow up on an investigation in the Haliburton area. Officers attended a residence on Pine Avenue when they observed a suspicious vehicle that was parked unattended.

Further investigation was conducted and officers learned that the vehicle, a silver Mini-Cooper had been reported stolen from the Durham Region area. Officers seized the stolen vehicle and had it transported to the Haliburton Highlands Detachment for processing.

Police are actively conducting an ongoing investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Please refer to incident number E251462993 when calling.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.