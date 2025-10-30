Town Of Gravenhurst Says It Is Prepared For Another Winter Season

The Town of Gravenhurst is prepared for another winter season.

“Town staff and equipment are ready to keep roads and sidewalks clear,” said Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure services. “Our snowplow drivers have been practicing their routes. We ask that the public help us this winter by ensuring obstacles are removed from sidewalks and local roadways. This includes such things as hockey and basketball nets, as well as garbage and recycling containers.”

People are reminded that starting Nov. 1, overnight parking on municipal roads is prohibited. Failure to adhere to the town’s winter parking bylaw could result in a fine. The town can also impound vehicles left on roadways overnight. Vehicles parked on roadways overnight can negatively impact snow removal operations.

Road and sidewalk maintenance is a big job, managed by the town’s Public Works division. The town is responsible for more than 70 kilometres of asphalt roads, 63 kilometres of gravel roads, 132 kilometres of surface treated roads, and roughly 24 kilometres of sidewalks.

The town’s mission is to provide safe roads and sidewalks during the winter season in a cost effective and efficient manner. Roads are maintained in accordance with provincial minimum maintenance standards.

Roads are categorized into five main classes. Class 1, 2, and 3 are priority roads – typically highways and main arterial roads – and classes 4 and 5 are local streets. Main roads take priority so that critical services such as police, fire, and paramedics can get around.

The town’s Winter Operations webpage contains a variety of information that residents are encouraged to review to better understand the municipality’s approach to snow removal.

Included on the page is a helpful FAQ section.