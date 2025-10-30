One Person Charged In Connection With A Series Of Break And Enters In The Haliburton Area

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual in connection with a series of break and enters in the Haliburton area.

On September 14, 2025, officers responded to a break and enter at a restaurant on Highland Street in Haliburton. The suspect had forced entry through the front door, stole a small amount of cash, and fled the scene.

On October 21, 2025, police were called to another business on Highland Street following a report of a break and enter. Investigators determined that the suspect had entered the premises overnight between October 19 and 20, stealing cash and clothing.

The following day, on October 22, the same business was targeted again. The suspect stole additional cash and property before fleeing prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, on October 28, 2025, Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested and charged Connor DAVIES, 29, of Haliburton with the following:

· Break and enter commit indictable offence – three counts

· Theft Under $5000 – three counts

Further investigation linked the accused to additional incidents in the area. On September 20, 2025, three businesses were broken into, including two on Highland Street and one on Maple Avenue. In each case, the suspect forced entry and stole cash and other items before fleeing.

The accused faces additional charges of:

· Break and enter commit indictable offence – two counts

· Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

· Theft Under $5000 – two counts

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay.

The OPP would like to thank members of the public who provided information. Community cooperation plays a vital role in advancing investigations and enhancing public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at http://www.khcrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.