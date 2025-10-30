Muskoka Tourism Celebrates Tourism Digital Marking Award At Ontario Tourism Summit

Muskoka Tourism has been awarded the Tourism Digital Marketing Award at the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) Tourism Awards of Excellence during this week’s Ontario Tourism Summit in Ottawa. This honour recognizes the organization’s standout performance in digital creation, including the evolution of the @DiscoverMuskoka social media channels and the successful launch of the refreshed Discover Muskoka brand and visual identity.

The Tourism Digital Marketing Award celebrates excellence in digital strategy, community engagement, creativity, and measurable impact. Over the past year, Muskoka Tourism has expanded its reach across paid, earned, and organic channels, producing compelling digital storytelling that inspires travel year-round and strengthens Muskoka’s position as one of Ontario’s leading visitor destinations.

“We’re incredibly proud of this achievement,” said Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism. “Our rebrand and enhanced social media presence have helped us reach more potential travellers, showcase our unique experiences, and highlight the true spirit of Muskoka. This award reflects the support of our partners, our six municipalities, the District of Muskoka, our Board of Directors, and our passionate tourism community.”

In addition to this win, Muskoka Tourism was named a finalist in two additional categories:

Marketing Campaign Under $50,000

Tourism Marketing Partnership Award

Both finalist nominations were tied to Muskoka: Home of the Stars, an astro-tourism initiative delivered in collaboration with all six municipalities across the region. Muskoka Tourism was the only Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) recognized as a finalist in three major categories at this year’s awards.

“Our marketing efforts continue to evolve,” added Hamilton. “We’re investing in innovative placements, showcasing new reasons to visit in every season, and developing compelling campaigns heading into 2026.”

Muskoka Tourism is also preparing for an international sales mission to the U.K. and Germany in partnership with Destination Ontario, promoting Muskoka to key global audiences.