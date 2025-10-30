Investing In Huntsville’s Tourism Workforce: Inclusive Training And Youth Pathways Launched This Fall

As part of a joint initiative to strengthen the tourism workforce in Huntsville, Explorers’ Edge (RTO12), in partnership with the Town of Huntsville, OTEC (Ontario Tourism Education Corporation), and Lakehead University, is proud to announce two key workforce development programs taking place this November.

Inclusive Service Excellence Workshop – November 18 at Canvas Brewing Co.

Tourism operators and stakeholders across Huntsville are invited to participate in OTEC’s Inclusive Service Excellence Workshop: a full-day, instructor-led training designed to equip front-line and supervisory staff with the tools to deliver exceptional, inclusive, and anticipatory service experiences.

The session will take place Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Canvas Brewing Co. (https://explorersedge.ca/events/inclusive-service-excellence-workshop/) in Huntsville and will be led by Kadine Cooper, a certified facilitator and coach with over 16 years of experience supporting global organizations in advancing leadership, service, and inclusion. Participants will earn an OTEC certification upon completion and gain practical skills in emotional intelligence, bias recognition, and service recovery.

“Workforce development is the foundation of a thriving tourism economy,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “Through our partnership with OTEC, we’re providing Huntsville’s operators with access to tools that not only elevate service standards but also reflect the inclusive values our region is known for.”

“At OTEC, we’re committed to building service excellence through inclusion,” said Kieran Wells, Senior Manager, Tourism Workforce Partnerships at OTEC. “This workshop helps frontline professionals recognize and respond to the diverse needs of their guests—transforming everyday interactions into exceptional, welcoming experiences that strengthen the entire tourism sector.”

Tourism SHSM Reach Ahead & Sector Partner Experiences – October 30 at Bethune Memorial House

The next generation of tourism leaders will engage in valuable career experiences on Thursday October, 30, as Lakehead University’s Office of Community Engagement and Lifelong Learning and Parks Canada deliver Tourism-Understanding Your Visitors – a learning module and reach ahead experience at Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site in Gravenhurst.

Students enrolled in the Hospitality and Tourism Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) program through the Trillium Lakeheads District School Board will participate in an Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Challenge, apply classroom learning to real-world tourism problem-solving, tour local tourism businesses, and explore post-secondary and career opportunities in the visitor economy.

“Our collaboration with Explorers’ Edge and Huntsville High School connects students directly with the tourism industry,” said Nicky Locker, Director of Community Engagement and Lifelong Learning at Lakehead’s Orillia campus. “The SHSM program helps youth see tangible career pathways in their own backyard, inspiring them to stay, study, and build rewarding futures in northern Ontario.”

Building a Sustainable Workforce for the Future

These initiatives are the latest outcome of the Town of Huntsville–Explorers’ Edge partnership, which began with a workforce and housing gap analysis in 2023. With remaining partnership funds redirected to workforce initiatives, the focus now shifts from data collection to direct action, strengthening both the current workforce and future talent pipeline.

“These initiatives showcase the power of collaboration in building a sustainable workforce for our community,” said Lauren MacDermid, Economic Development Officer for the Town of Huntsville. “By investing in people—whether through frontline training or youth engagement, we’re positioning Huntsville as a destination where tourism excellence and community growth go hand in hand.”

“This is exactly what regional collaboration should look like,” added Murphy. “By linking education, industry, and municipal leadership, we’re creating a model that other communities can replicate—one that ensures our visitor economy is inclusive, resilient, and ready for the future.”

Event Details

Inclusive Service Excellence Workshop

Canvas Brewing Co., Huntsville

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Register at: https://explorersedge.ca/events/inclusive-service-excellence-workshop

Tourism SHSM Reach Ahead & Sector Partner Experiences

Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site, Gravenhurst

Thursday October 30, 2025 (Morning Session)