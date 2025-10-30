Make It A Safe Halloween: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members across East Region are encouraging everyone to make it a safe Halloween. Here’s hoping the rain doesn’t put a real damper on trick or treating.
Drivers:
- Be on the lookout for excited kids on the hunt for treats. They may be distracted, but you must remain focused on the road and sidewalks ahead.
Parents:
- If possible, have the kids wear makeup instead of a mask. If only a mask will do, ensure eye and mouth holes are adequate for your child’s safety.
- If you are shuttling kids between neighbourhoods, ensure everyone buckles-up.
- Younger children should be supervised, even in a group
Kids:
- Have fun
- Never trick or treat alone, go in a group or with an adult
- If trick or treating with friends, tell parents/guardians your route and when you will be home
- Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing or accessories
- Use sidewalks or the edge of the roadway
- Never criss-cross the street, instead cross at crosswalks or intersections (where possible)
- Stay in neighbourhoods that you know
- Walk, don’t run, to houses that are lit up for Halloween
- Never go inside a house to get your treat
- Don’t snack on treats until they are inspected by an adult
OPP officers will be out in their usual costumes, working to ensure EVERYONE has a safe and happy Halloween.