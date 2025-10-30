Make It A Safe Halloween: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members across East Region are encouraging everyone to make it a safe Halloween. Here’s hoping the rain doesn’t put a real damper on trick or treating.

Drivers:

Be on the lookout for excited kids on the hunt for treats. They may be distracted, but you must remain focused on the road and sidewalks ahead.

Parents:

If possible, have the kids wear makeup instead of a mask. If only a mask will do, ensure eye and mouth holes are adequate for your child’s safety.

If you are shuttling kids between neighbourhoods, ensure everyone buckles-up.

Younger children should be supervised, even in a group

Kids:

Have fun

Never trick or treat alone, go in a group or with an adult

If trick or treating with friends, tell parents/guardians your route and when you will be home

Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing or accessories

Use sidewalks or the edge of the roadway

Never criss-cross the street, instead cross at crosswalks or intersections (where possible)

Stay in neighbourhoods that you know

Walk, don’t run, to houses that are lit up for Halloween

Never go inside a house to get your treat

Don’t snack on treats until they are inspected by an adult

OPP officers will be out in their usual costumes, working to ensure EVERYONE has a safe and happy Halloween.