Make It A Safe Halloween: OPP

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members across East Region are encouraging everyone to make it a safe Halloween. Here’s hoping the rain doesn’t put a real damper on trick or treating.

Drivers:

  • Be on the lookout for excited kids on the hunt for treats. They may be distracted, but you must remain focused on the road and sidewalks ahead.

Parents:

  • If possible, have the kids wear makeup instead of a mask. If only a mask will do, ensure eye and mouth holes are adequate for your child’s safety.
  • If you are shuttling kids between neighbourhoods, ensure everyone buckles-up.
  • Younger children should be supervised, even in a group

Kids:

  • Have fun
  • Never trick or treat alone, go in a group or with an adult
  • If trick or treating with friends, tell parents/guardians your route and when you will be home
  • Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing or accessories
  • Use sidewalks or the edge of the roadway
  • Never criss-cross the street, instead cross at crosswalks or intersections (where possible)
  • Stay in neighbourhoods that you know
  • Walk, don’t run, to houses that are lit up for Halloween
  • Never go inside a house to get your treat
  • Don’t snack on treats until they are inspected by an adult

OPP officers will be out in their usual costumes, working to ensure EVERYONE has a safe and happy Halloween.

