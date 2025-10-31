Bracebridge Becomes “JaysBridge” As Blue Jays Chase World Series Title

With the Toronto Blue Jays just one win away from a World Series championship, the Town of Bracebridge is stepping up to the plate to show support for Canada’s team. Today, Mayor Rick Maloney unofficially declared that, for the remainder of the World Series, Bracebridge will be known as “JaysBridge”, a playful nod to the national excitement surrounding the Blue Jays’ incredible postseason run.

Residents, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to get into the spirit by:

Wearing Blue Jays jerseys, hats, and team colours (blue, white, and red);

Lighting up homes and buildings in Blue Jays blue;

Hanging Blue Jays banners, flags, and signs; and

Sharing photos on social media with the hashtag #JaysBridge.

Starting tonight, Bracebridge Falls will be illuminated in blue to support the team as they aim to clinch a World Series title at home tonight. Excitement for the Toronto Blue Jays is building nationwide, and that includes right here in the heart of Muskoka.

Rally together to watch the game

Bracebridge is home to a host of great venues to watch the big game with good friends, great food and festive beverages. Show up early to get your spot. Learn more at visitthebridge.ca.

Go Jays Go!