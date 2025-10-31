CAA Has Road Safety Tips To Have A Fab-’Boo’-Lous Halloween

Normally quiet streets can become busy with trick-or-treaters, and excited children may not be watching for oncoming traffic. So, it is crucial that motorists slow down and anticipate children running from driveways, front yards, and between parked cars. Motorists should also turn their headlights on 30 minutes before sunset.

Trick-or-treaters should stick to sidewalks and cross at marked crossings, and costumes should be bright and include reflective items or accessories while out and about. CAA SCO has more tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween.

Happy Halloween Safety Tips

What motorists can do to stay safe:

Keep your eyes peeled behind the wheel: Excited trick-or-treaters may not always be looking out for oncoming traffic. Avoid distractions and continually scan the road ahead, driveways, front yards, and spaces between parked cars.

Slow down and obey road signs: Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination and obey all road signs.

Turn your headlights on: While it’s important that motorists see trick-or-treaters, it is equally important that children can see vehicles. Turn your headlights on 30 minutes before sunset and keep them on when it’s dark.

What pedestrians can do to stay safe:

Remain on sidewalks: Sidewalks give pedestrians a designated space to trick-or-treat safely. If no sidewalk is present, walk on the far-left side of the road. Always cross the street at a marked crossing and look both ways.

Stick together: Younger children should have a chaperone, whether an adult or an older sibling, who can make sure everyone stays safe. Older children should trick-or-treat with a group of friends.

Make yourself visible: Put a flashlight face down in your child’s trick-or-treat bags—with the caveat that it shouldn’t shine at cars—and add reflective tape or accessories to costumes. It’s also a good idea to wear makeup instead of masks to ensure unobstructed sight and hearing and encourage kids to choose brightly coloured costumes instead of all-black ones.

As we approach the end of Daylight Savings Time on November 2, pedestrian tips for visibility in the dark and focusing on the road are especially timely and important to practice before the time changes.