Charges Laid After Police Cruiser Hit On Hwy. 12

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals after a vehicle struck a police cruiser that was at the scene of a previous motor vehicle collision.

On October 29, 2025, just before 10:00 pm, an officer was stationary at Atherley Road near Highway 12 assisting with traffic control from an earlier motor vehicle collision while the intersection was being cleaned. While the officer was out of the vehicle directing traffic, they observed a recreational vehicle (RV) travelling at a high rate of speed towards the cruiser. The RV ultimately collided with the police cruiser, causing significant damage, and then proceeded towards the other vehicles and workers in the area. Numerous members of the Orillia OPP, with assistance from Rama First Nations Police Service, began following the suspect vehicle on Highway 12 towards Ramara Township.

The RV was located a short time later and two parties were arrested. The occupants of the RV were both transported to a local hospital for assessment, and were cleared with minor injuries. Both involved parties are facing various criminal charges.

Christopher Draper, 41-year-old of No Fixed Address, has been charged with the following:

– Dangerous operation – three counts,

– Flight from peace officer – two counts,

– Failure to stop after accident,

– Mischief Over $5,000 – two counts,

– Assault Peace Officer with a weapon – two counts,

– Failure to comply with undertaking, and

– Failure to comply with release order.

Amanda Hustler, 38-year-old of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Failure to comply with release order (CC) – two counts.

Both parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on today’s date.

Members of the Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) Unit attended the various scenes along Highway 12 to process them as part of the investigation, and the area has since been fully reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E251471566.