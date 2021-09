A video of a rude customer at the McDonald’s Restaurant in Gravenhurst has results in the driver being charged with impaired driving.

Police say they were called to the Restaurant on Sunday night at 8 p.m to 1105 Bethune Drive South.

After speaking with the driver, police entered into a drinking and driving investigation. Police have charged 33-year-old Devin Paris of Gravenhurst with over 80.

The accused will appear in court on November 30th 2021.