Muskoka Lumber And Andy Pott’s Memorial Foundation Make Donation To RVH

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) received two surprise donations at the annual Crystal Classic fundraising golf tournament on Monday, September 20.

The community-minded team at Muskoka Lumber presented a $10,000 donation and a generous $5,000 donation from the Andy Pott’s Memorial Foundation were presented to the RVH Foundation CEO Pamela Ross and Steve Blanchet, Co-Chair of RVH Foundation’s Moments Matter Campaign.

“We were so thankful to receive these gifts which support patient care at RVH including the regional healthcare that is so vital to residents of Muskoka,” says Ross.

Muskoka Lumber has a tradition of building support for its community, and is directing funds to RVH to support lifesaving care of those from Muskoka who rely on RVH’s regional cancer program, regional advanced cardiac care program and the regional one-of-a-kind child and youth mental health inpatient program.