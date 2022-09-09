Veterans Way Closed For Construction, Local Traffic Only

The Town of Huntsville has begun roadway reconstruction work on Veterans Way in Huntsville. The contractor will be repairing sections of the road beginning in the section between Brunel Road and Centre Street South. The road will be closed during construction except to local traffic and emergency services. Anticipated completion of the Veterans Way Reconstruction is October 31, 2022.

Access to the Legion and the Curling Club off Veteran’s Way will be permitted through the area by construction safety personnel (flaggers).

Please note, there will be further road closures as sections of this project are started and completed. Stay tuned for further updates.