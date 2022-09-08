Hazelwood Trail Closed September 12-16, 2022

Hazelwood Trail in Port Carling will be closed from September 12 – September 16, 2022 for the District of Muskoka to complete remedial work at the closed landfill located near the trail. In order to complete the remediation, and to ensure the health and safety of residents, closure of the trail is a necessity.

The District of Muskoka is responsible for the care and maintenance of 37 active and closed waste sites across the municipality and is committed to preventing and addressing impacts from historic waste sites.

While Hazelwood trail is closed, there are a number of other trails to explore in Muskoka Lakes. More information about trails in the municipality can be found here.