Mental Health Fair On Sept. 21st In Orillia

The Orillia OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT)/ Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) will be participating in a Mental Health Fair on September 21, 2022, from 4:00-7:00PM at the Orillia Public Library.

OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team has connected with our local social services partners who form the Orillia Situation Table, to offer a mental health fair consisting of multiple service agencies who will all have information booths with staff present to answer questions and connect with our community members.

The following community partners will be present to answer your questions and connect you to community resources:

Couchiching Jubilee House

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, Immigration and Youth Services

New Path Youth and Family Services

Agilec

The Sharing Place Food Centre

Green Haven Shelter for Women

Catholic Family Services of Simcoe County

Couchiching Family Health Team

Information Orillia

Uplifting Blessings

Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services

North Simcoe Victim Services

Orillia Fire Department

Orillia OPP

Crisis Outreach And Support Team/ Mobile Crisis Response Team

Orillia Pregnancy Resource Centre

Ontario Works

The event will have light refreshments, snacks and swag available to those who attend. This event is a great opportunity to learn what services are available in the community.

