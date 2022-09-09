Get Ready For The New Lotto 6/49

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), along with our lottery partners from across Canada, is excited to launch a new, bigger LOTTO 6/49, starting with the September 14, 2022 draw. The new LOTTO 6/49 will now offer players a chance to win TWO multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The main draw, where players select their numbers or play quick pick, will become the new Classic Draw and will offer a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, with additional prizes for matching as few as two numbers on one selection.

The new LOTTO 6/49 sees the previous $1 million Guaranteed Prize Draw become the new Gold Ball Draw. In an exciting twist, the Gold Ball Jackpot Draw guarantees that the winner will take home either $1 million, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.

“What better way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic LOTTO 6/49 lottery than by bringing more excitement to our players with the new growing Gold Ball Jackpot Draw, while maintaining some of the classic LOTTO 6/49 features players love,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President and CEO. “This exciting product innovation has been a great collaboration with OLG’s provincial lottery partners across Canada, ensuring that our national lottery games always bring customers the fun they want, with the big jackpots to match!”

Before the game changes take effect, LOTTO 6/49 players will see a special draw on Saturday, September 10, 2022. This is the last draw of the current LOTTO 6/49. To provide a fresh start to the enhanced game, there will be a clear-out of all jackpot prizing on that draw. There will be no carry-over from the September 10th draw to the September 14th draw.

As always, the jackpot will be awarded to any selections that match all six main numbers on one line. But for this draw only, if there is no winning 6/6 selection, the jackpot amount will be divided among winners in the 5/6+Bonus, 5/6, and 4/6 prize categories.

Next Wednesday’s draw will kick off the new LOTTO 6/49, with a $5 million Classic Draw jackpot and a $10 million Gold Ball jackpot available to be won.

Since 1982, LOTTO 6/49 has grown to become one of Canada’s best-known lotteries and best-known brands, generating more than $66 Billion in sales, and delivering more than $33 billion in prizes. From small prizes to the biggest Jackpots, there have been more than 1.6 billion winners across all of Canada over the last four decades.

As a trusted leader in gaming entertainment, OLG is committed to introducing exciting new products to our customers in a responsible way. Our award-winning PlaySmart program provides comprehensive support to help players create and maintain healthy habits.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from all our games are reinvested in Ontario to support provincial priorities and help build strong communities. When you play with OLG, you Play for Ontario.